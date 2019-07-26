Local Bundy Girl With Leukaemia Needs Your Help

A local 10-year-old Bundaberg girl, Sienna, has been diagnosed with Leukaemia and the family is in need of crucial financial support.

The family have had to relocate to Brisbane for Sienna's treatment, which will be ongoing until at least early 2020.

Sienna's family are unable to uphold their rental payments and day-to-day bills and there's a possibility Sienna's mother Rachel might have to close her dream Beauty Therapy business.

Husband Dion has been dealt with a blow in the form of a debilitating back injury, which means taking a length of time off work to recover.

There will be a Sunday Sesh fundraiser for the family on Sunday, October 20 at the Spotted Dog Tavern:

If you'd like to donate directly to the family, you can do so via their GoFundMe page here