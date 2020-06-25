Local business and industry encouraged to register for Council listing

Wattle Range Council is calling for business owners and operators to register their details for a Council-wide database to support and encourage greater consultation and communication opportunities.

“Whilst Council officers have managed to remain in contact with many small business owners throughout the COVID-19 pandemic either directly or through the regions business associations, it has become clear that a large number of businesses are not members of local or regional organisations,” Wattle Range Council Mayor, Des Noll explains. “These businesses, therefore, do not necessarily have the opportunity to receive timely information and be involved in matters that affect their business,” he said.

As a result, Council is in the process of developing a database of business and industry within the Wattle Range region and are calling for all business owners/operators, of any size and working from any location (including homebased), to register their details at www.wattlerange.sa.gov.au/planning-and-business/business-directory.

“The database will remain confidential but will allow Council to communicate more effectively when opportunities for assistance, training, networking events, consultation, and regional investment or development arise,” Mayor Noll added.

“Council’s business update survey, developed to gather information from local business as COVID-19 restrictions are eased, will now also be extended until July 6, 2020, to encourage further participation.

“Whilst there has been an excellent response to the survey so far, Council is looking for more information from a wider range of businesses, to ensure projects and initiatives established in response to the situation are in the best interest of the entire business community," he said.

The survey can be found on Council’s website or can be delivered for completion in hardcopy by request.

Anyone wishing to discuss the database or survey can contact Council’s Manager Economic Development, Mr Roger Babolka on 08 8733 0900 or by email at [email protected]