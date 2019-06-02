Local Business Takes Home TripAdvisor Certificate Of Excellence!

The Sail Inn on James Street has just taken out one of hospitality's most prestigious awards!

TripAdvisor has awarded the Certificate of Excellence to the popular accommodation for their consistently impeccable service for the second year in a row.

The award aims to honour the different hospitality businesses who consistently offer unbelievable service all year round and includes businesses from all around the world.

Bob and Lisa Lilleboe have been the proud owners of the Sail Inn since 2016 and the business has been flourishing ever since.

The couples son, Pat Lilleboe has been managing the property since it's opening in 2016 and has since received multiple commendations for his hard work, through nominations as an Emerging Leader of the Year and for the 2018 Queensland Tourism Industry Council's Young Professionals Mentoring Program.

So if you're in the neighbourhood this week, pop in to congratulate the team on their well deserved win!