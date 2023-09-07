Local Businesses - Collaborate with the Fryers St Food Festival

The highly anticipated Fryers Street Food Festival (FSFF) is making a triumphant return this year, and local businesses have the chance to align themselves with one of the region's biggest events!

Mark your calendars for 11 November 2023, as this year's festival promises to be a grander, more diverse spectacle than ever before. From 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Greater Shepparton City Council is partnering with talented local event producer, Jamie Lea of JL Productions & Hire, to bring you an event that will truly captivate your senses.

“Prepare to be enthralled as we unveil an event that embodies the spirit of Shepparton, providing a one-of-a-kind experience that's nothing short of exhilarating,” Ms Lea said.

Our collective efforts are dedicated to creating a safe and vibrant environment where both our community and visitors can come together to revel in the joy of gathering, sharing, and celebrating life. - Jamie Lea - JL Productions & Hire

The Fryers Street Food Festival is also continuing to encourage more sponsors to take part in the event.

There are multiple ways to leverage your brand while aligning yourself with this professionally executed event and there are different levels of sponsorship packages on offer.

“Why not optimise the great public exposure and outstanding marketing campaign that comes with sponsorship…plus the post event buzz and hype.,” Ms Lea said.

For inquiries and further information, please reach out to the organisers at [email protected] and stay tuned for updates on the FSFF social channels.

With an impressive track record, the JL Productions team boasts extensive experience in event management and a deep passion for showcasing the very best our region has to offer. Having orchestrated the sensational 2019 and 2022 FSFF editions, along with memorable events like Treaty Day Out at the Rumbalara Football Netball Club and the enchanting Secret Garden Gigs at the Dookie Quarry, Jamie Lea's role as the former Creative Director of the Shepparton Festival speaks volumes about their dedication to excellence.

Reflecting on the resounding success of the 2022 food festival, the event showcased a tantalising array of dishes and mesmerising performances across four vibrant stages, featuring incredible local artists throughout the night.

“As we emerge from the challenges posed by the pandemic and natural disasters, the return of major events like this festival symbolises our resilience and the steadfast support of our community.

“In just seven years, the Fryers Street Food Festival has blossomed into a cherished tradition, beloved by locals and visitors alike. As we embark on this exhilarating journey once again, we extend an invitation to join us in delivering an event that's accessible, safe, and truly world-class,” Ms Lea added.

JL Productions wishes to acknowledge Greater Shepparton City Council for their trust and our invaluable sponsors across the region and beyond for making this event possible.