Local Charity Rolls Out New Emergency Relief BBQ Trailer

Local charity Rapid Relief Team (RRT) rolled out a new emergency relief BBQ trailer on Saturday 12 September to help raise funds for the Leeton Community Care Development food van.

Federal Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, Leeton Mayor Cr Paul Maytom, and RRT volunteers came out in force to take part in the action.

The trailer, which is the first for the Leeton area, will further equip RRT volunteers to provide vital assistance at community events or when disaster strikes the region.

RRT Local Team Leader Rod Martin stated:

“Whether it’s feeding firefighters, providing free hay for our drought affected farmers or delivering a food box to vulnerable families during COVID-19, the RRT is always there to lend a helping hand.

“Care and compassion are always at the core of RRT’s outreach programs and our volunteers will continue to step up to the challenge and are committed to supporting our local communities through tough times."

To find out more about the work of the RRT visit https://rrtglobal.org/.

