Local Chocolate Makers Win Big at London Awards

Metiisto Artisan Chocolate makers based in Harristown have scooped the International Rising Star award in London over the weekend for their 'ground breaking' chocolate bars.

The Academy of Chocolate Awards saw more than 1600 chocolate makers from 46 countries compete but, it was Metiisto Artisan Chocolate who took home the honours, with its Tenaru dark chocolate winning most highly contested dark chocolate category.

Metiisto chocolate also won gold, silver and two bronze medals.

Congratulations!

