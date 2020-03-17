Local Events Cancelled
At this stage...
A number of organisers have preemptively cancelled local upcoming events due to the Federal Governments management plan of COVID-19 or the coronaviris. Below is a list of the cancelled events so far.
- Harvey Beef Gate 2 plate
- ANZAC Day commemorations
- The Albany basketball finals and Country Week
- Southern Peaks (6 months away)
- The South West Street Fest
- Sustainable Community Festival
- Albany Shanty Festival
- Borden X Cup
- Great Southern Grammar's play Aida at the Albany Entertainment Centre
Although some may feel disappointment, organisers assure they have put attendees health first and moved to either postpone or cancel for 2020 altogether.
(If you suspect you may have coronavirus symptoms or may have had close contact with a person who has coronavirus, you should contact the Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.)