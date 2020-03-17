Local Events Cancelled

A number of organisers have preemptively cancelled local upcoming events due to the Federal Governments management plan of COVID-19 or the coronaviris. Below is a list of the cancelled events so far.

Harvey Beef Gate 2 plate

ANZAC Day commemorations

The Albany basketball finals and Country Week

Southern Peaks (6 months away)

The South West Street Fest

Sustainable Community Festival

Albany Shanty Festival

Borden X Cup

Great Southern Grammar's play Aida at the Albany Entertainment Centre

Although some may feel disappointment, organisers assure they have put attendees health first and moved to either postpone or cancel for 2020 altogether.

(If you suspect you may have coronavirus symptoms or may have had close contact with a person who has coronavirus, you should contact the Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.)