Local Favourite Hotel Soho To Close Their Doors This Week

One of Hobart's all time favourite pubs are closing their doors this week after 25 long years.

Say goodbye to $5 parmis because Hotel Soho will be closing their doors as of Saturday October 2nd.

The beloved Hotel Pub on Davey Street have announced through a series of random Facebook posts that they will be closing their doors.

Their September 19th post read "TWO MORE TIMES!!!" followed by "ONE LAST TIME!!!" on Sunday.

The Hotel Soho team finally confirmed Hobart locals worst fears by announcing their official closing yesterday.

“THE TIME HAS COME. October 2ND will be the last time SOHO opens its doors," the post read.

“On behalf of the staff and management, we would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years and we wish you all the very best.”

But all is not lost for fans of Hotel Soho with a social media post seemingly confirming that something exciting is coming.

"A new adventure awaits here at 124 Davey Street. So stay tuned.”

The hotel has been a long-time favourite of Hobart locals for many years and are best known for their extremely affordable meals and generous portions.

