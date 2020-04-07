Local Fresh Food Delivery

Sure, getting food to feed the family is essential, but it turns out going out to the shops doesn't have to be!

We've put together a list of places offering delivery of their fruits, veggies, meat, bread, and whatever you need to make a damn good isolation meal!

Not only does this save you going out to the shops, but it helps support local businesses which we all know is super important right now!

Adamstown Fresh Fruit

What: Fruit and vegetables.

Call: (02) 4957 1232

An Apple a Day

What: Fruit and vegetables.

Call: 0425 742 773

Butchery on Brunker

What: Meat.

Call: (02) 4957 5470

Banana Barn

What: Fruit, vegetables, nuts, juice, herbs and grocery items.

Call: (02) 4967 1677

Fresh to You

What: Fruit, vegetables, eggs and herbs.

Call: 0417 296 283

Fruit Brothers

What: Fruit, vegetables, fridge, bread, eggs, herbs & spices, nuts & snacks, meat & seafood, cold-pressed juice.

Call: (02) 4023 0283

Go Organic

What: Fruit, vegetables, eggs, bread, grocery and fridge items.

Call: (02) 4920 7237

Harris Farm Markets

What: Fruit, vegetables, grocery, seafood, meats and more.





Hippo Espresso

What: Fruit, vegetables, eggs, bread, dairy, meat and home essentials.

Call: (02) 4948 0800

Hunter Organic Foods

What: Fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, bread, eggs, juices and more.

Call: (02) 4929 5787

Jesmond Fruit Barn

What: Fruit, vegetables, eggs, herbs & spices and grocery items.

Call: (02) 4951 6783

Local Crop

What: Fruit, vegetables, eggs, nuts & grains, deli & gourmet goods, honey, coffee, tea, juice, meat & poultry, bread.

Call: (02) 4089 4479

Miss Melon’s Fruit & Veg

What: Fruit, vegetables, bread & cakes, condiments, eggs, tea, herbs & spices, juice, snacks, milk and kombucha.

Call: 0491 106 649

My Fruito

What: Fruit, vegetables, eggs, herbs & spices, yoghurt, grocery items, nuts, and confectionery.

Call: (02) 4928 2185

Newcastle Food & Flower Markets

What: Fruit, vegetables, bread, eggs, honey, milk, meats, juice, and pantry items.

Call: 1300 760 460

Newcastle Fruit Boxes

What: Fruit and vegetables.

Call: 0412 645 442

Not Just Apples & Oranges

What: Fruit, vegetables and eggs.

Call: 0435 870 073

Organic Feast

What: Fruit, vegetables, fridge, pantry, household, and more.

Call: (02) 4934 7351

Pork Ewe Deli

What: Meats, milk, bread, eggs, butter, pasta, dips, dressing, sauces, seafood, groceries, sweets, cheese and more.

Call: (02) 4906 8744

Rarity Wholesale

Deliveries: Fruit, vegetables, and eggs.

Call: (02) 4960 9709

Somerset Meats

What: Beef, lamb, chicken, pork, veal, sausage, deli and game.

Call: (02) 4960 2211

Your Food Collective

What: Fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, dairy, pantry, bakery, snacks, drinks, ready-made meals, lifestyle products and flowers.

Call: 0476 544 782

Know another awesome company delivering this kind of stuff? Send us a Facebook message!