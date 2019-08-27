Local Footy Side Robbed During Game

Local footy side Port Melbourne Colts has been robbed during a game against Mordalloc on the weekend, coach Lindsay Gilbee has told the Hot Breakfast.

“[It was] the final game of the season, we were playing for plenty,” Gilbee said.

“Virtually the winner of the game was going into the five, which was an important game.

“We’ve come out, we’ve had a really good win, I don’t know the exact time period of when that 10 minute little incident occurred, but it came to fruition when we got in there and the boys sang the song, and yeah then they’ve obviously, as most players do, they probably go to to their phones to check what they’ve had.

“But they’ve gone to check their phones and a few of the phones have gone missing, and then, yeah, a few of the wallets as well.”

The final analysis was 14 missing wallets and three phones allegedly stolen.

The phones were tracked to a retail outlet.

“A few of the guys straight away tried to cancel their cards as you do, and with the new tap and go system you don’t need any signatures or anything like that… with security cameras and stuff these days they’ve got a bit of vision on him, and he’s tapped away and I think he’s bought a couple of pairs of runners and a bit of luggage,” Gilbee said.

“He had a good time for an hour or so.”

Port Melbourne Colts shared footage of a man they allege is involved for on their Facebook.

