Local Footy Team Win By 509 Points

Local footy team Great Western Lions have handed Ararat a 509 point thumping on Saturday.

The Mininera District League fixture was doomed from the outset with the Lions piling on 14 goals to one in the first quarter.

But they didn't stop there. Great Western went on to boot 79 goals for the game, including 30 in the final term alone.

The final score was 79.41 (515) to 1.0 (6).

Lions duo Gerrard Cunningham & Steven Lorenzo had days to remember, booting 21 and 16 goals respectively.

Whenever you think your team is having a bad day, spare a thought for Ararat...