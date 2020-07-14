Local GV Kids Need Our Help Staying Warm This Winter!

As the weather drops to below 10 degrees across the GV, many local families will struggle to stay warm and healthy during the winter months.

This is why GV Pregnancy and Family Support are reaching out to other local families to pay it forward and donate a pair of children's winter pyjamas.

Following the success of the recent 'Winter Appeal', the local family support service have still found a dramatic shortage of Winter Pj's for kids and are hoping locals will help out.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, second-hand pyjamas will not be accepted which means we are relying on the generosity of the community to help out other families in need, with a brand new pair of jim jams.

For those who don't know much about the support service, GV Pregnancy and Family Support provide material aid and other forms of support to vulnerable families across the region.

Every year, the service reportedly assists over 400 women and their children during times of crisis and this year, they need a little bit of extra help from the community.

They are currently on the hunt for children's pj's up to size 10, to keep our local kids cosy and warm through winter.

If you're interested in making a donation, pop into 15A St Andrews Rd, Shepparton this Wednesday, between 10AM and 2PM.

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.