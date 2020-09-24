Local Heritage Places Grants Scheme Recipients for 2020/21 Announced

Leeton Shire Council approved six applications totalling $12,100 for funding assistance as part of the 2020/21 Local Heritage Places Grants Scheme at its September Ordinary Council meeting.

Under this annual Grants Program, funding is available for ‘listed’ heritage items in the Leeton Local Environmental Plan, or a building that is of heritage significance.

The Local Heritage Places Grants for 2020/21 were advertised and open for applications during July and August 2020. Applications for funding assistance were received and considered by Council’s Heritage Advisor Noel Thomson in conjunction with the Leeton Shire Council Heritage Committee on 20 August 2020.

The six applications approved by Council were:

‘House’ Maple Street replace/reconstruct damaged fence ($1,500);

Hydro Hotel front entry tiling ($3,500);

Wade Avenue repairs to stained glass window ($700);

‘Bungalow’ Kurrrajong Avenue Leeton external painting to residence ($2,000);

Hydro Hotel interpretive signage to first floor foyer ($1,800);

Yanco external painting of former post office ($2,600).

Council has allocated a total of $19,500 for the Local Heritage Places Grants. This is based on a grant of $5,500 from the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage and a Council commitment of $14,000.

“We still have a balance of $7,400 available so any property owners still considering putting in for this grant funding opportunity are encouraged to get in contact with Council’s Planning Department as all works in relation to this grant funding program must be completed by 30 April 2021,” said Council’s Planning Officer Sarah Nash.

For more information regarding the Local Heritage Places Grant Scheme, please contact Sarah Nash on (02) 6953 0911 or email Council at [email protected]

