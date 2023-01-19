Local Hospitals To Benefit From $55m Government Health Pledge

Victorian hospitals are set to benefit from a State Government pledge to provide updated medical equipment and essential infrastructure.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allen announced a boost for 23 health services across the state, spreading a share of $55 million in upgrades.

The package is aimed at benefiting healthcare sites and providing doctors and nurses with adequate resources to continue saving lives.

Hospitals will receive fresh equipment from a range of services, including tools like MRI machines, microscopes, x-ray and CT scanners.

Monash Health, Casey Hospital, The Austin Hospital, Box Hill Hospital and the Maroondah Hospital are among those receiving new equipment.

Act. Premier Allen said the promise will allow doctors do continue being leaders within their industry.

“We’re giving our hardworking doctors and nurses the equipment they need, so they can continue doing what they do best – saving lives.”

“While there is always work that needs to be done to improve our health system, fixing primary care must be the Commonwealth’s top priority – so every Australian can get the affordable healthcare they deserve.”

In addition, engineering infrastructure will go to 18 health services across Victoria, sharing more than $20 million in upgrades.

Important infrastructure ranges from generators, chillers, emergency lighting, nurse call systems, air conditioning systems, patient lifts and alarm systems.

Regional services, such as Goulburn Valley Health is among the recipients.

“GV Health appreciates this support from the Victorian Government, to enable us to purchase new engineering/infrastructure and medical equipment to help us better serve the health needs of the Goulburn Valley community,” GV Health executive director Shane Tremellen said.

The Labor Government has invested more than $15 billion to build, upgrade and modernise the state's hospitals since 2015.

