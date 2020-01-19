Local lad Jesse O'Hara's big challenge to raise money for our Australian wildlife.

We've heard nothing but amazing stories of Aussies putting on fundraisers or events to raise money for those impacted by the catastrophic bush fires across the country.

But now we have one more to add to that list and it's all thanks to local Jesse O'Hara.

He's swimming across Lake Tahoe in the U-S (don't worry no crocs in there- we hope!) to raise money for the Australian Wildlife who've been impacted by the fires and the rehabilitation efforts.

More than 1 billion already predicted to have lost their lives- and that number is growing by the day.

Abbey from the Newsroom spoke to Jesse about his idea and how FNQ can get on board too.

Click HERE to donate towards Jesse's cause.