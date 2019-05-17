Local Mum Hits The Big Time By Making Custom Made Cookies For The Wiggles!

Bundaberg mum, Lindsey Mortensen's custom made cookie business, Caneland Cookies has hit the big times with The Wiggles enjoying her delicious and creative cookies!

Lindsey's daughters LOVE the children's musical group so much that she decided to make a little surprise for her daughter Madelyn to take along to the concert.

The mother-of-three created eight Wiggle-themed cookies from scratch!

Lindsey started her business in January and says business is booming! She also creates all types of biscuits for all different ages!



To find out more click here! But careful! It might have you drooling.