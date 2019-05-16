Local News Headlines with Aroha

A croc sighting has forced the closure of Mackay Harbour Beach. The three metre monster was spotted by a lifeguard just before ten yesterday morning near the red and yellow flags. It re-entered the water and swam towards the marina shortly after forcing the evacuation of the beach. Residents were urged to take caution following another sighting at Bucasia Beach earlier this week.

The torched remains of a Luxury car have been found at McEwans Beach. A white 2014 Porsche Macan Wagon was stolen from Mount Pleasant Wednesday and used in a number of fuel drive-offs. It was found burnt out in a roadside sugar cane field around nine yesterday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

Local charities and community groups could be the big losers from Saturday’s Federal election. It's as a record amount of people have head to pre-polling booths, and threatened the traditional democracy sausage fundraising. Our Community’s Groups Managing Director Dennis Moriaty says it's going to be a big hit for a lot of the Mackay and Whitsunday groups.

Regional Australians are drinking more than their city counterparts. The findings come from the tenth annual Alcohol Poll, from the Foundation of Alcohol Research and Education. Chief Executive Officer Michael Thorn says the confusion around alcohol risk is reaching a crisis point across Mackay and The Whitsundays.