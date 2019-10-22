Local Organisations Invited To Spread Cheer This Christmas

While are heads are still filled with the delicious candies and creepy costumes of Halloween, Greater Shepparton City Council is getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year...

The call has gone out for local community groups and not-for-profit organisations to spread some cheer this year in the Maude Street Mall by helping to wrap presents as part of the Community Gift Wrapping program.

Successful applicants will receive $250 towards their organisation, as well as all gold coin donations over the allocated period.

Council’s Place Manager Bonnie McIntosh said the program is "a fantastic opportunity for local community groups to promote their service and earn some additional income whilst remove the stress of gift wrapping from our shoppers", adding that the service gives even more reason to shop locally this Christmas.

Expressions of Interest close November 1st. Apply online now!

