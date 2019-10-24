Local Police Are Welcoming Two New Additions To Their Team

Local police operations (and their position on the cuteness scale) are about to be boosted with the deployment of two dual purpose police dogs and their handlers.

PD Maverick and PD Whiskey are both Malinois, a breed of Belgian Shepherd, and have undergone nearly 18 months of intensive training in tracking, searching, apprehension of violent offenders, obedience, narcotic and cash detection.

Police Minister Michelle Roberts said that in addition to their usefulness in the field, the dogs will also be valuable in ensuring the safety of our officers.

"Our police dogs are a real asset in the fight against crime, because they can detect and find what officers might not be able to see and are extremely valuable in apprehension of violent offenders."

So far this year in regional WA, police dogs have assisted in the arrest of dozens of offenders, sniffed out around $170,000 in meth, 4.8 kilograms of cannabis and more than $50,000 in cash.

