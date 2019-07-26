Local Schools Greatly Benefiting From Botanic To Bridge

Local schools are rallying their students to the 10th annual Botanic to Bridge (B2B) start lines, with every step directing funds back to their school.

Every primary and high school student registration fee goes straight back to the nominated school and it has injected $214,264 back into the regions schools over the past nine years, allowing schools to greatly benefit with new resources and opportunities for students.

Gladstone Ports Corporations (GPC) People, Community & Sustainability General Manager, Rowen Winsor said that schools have purchased everything from books to sports equipment in the past nine years.

“The money raised has supplied new sporting equipment, supported health & fitness programs, class resources, shade covers and books - you name it, B2B has funded it,” Ms Winsor said.

“Not only am I GPC employee, I’m also a parent with children attending our local schools and it’s fantastic to see so much going back into their education and schooling experiences.

“The event provides a fun, family friendly way to raise funds for our community, and I can’t wait to see how much the event invests back into the local schools this year.”

Assistant Regional Director from the Department of Education and Training, Kay Kirkman said B2B is a much anticipated event for Gladstone schools and families.

“The students relish the opportunity to interact with Curtis the Turtle and the B2B team prior to and during the event and understand the importance of raising much needed funds for local charities and groups as well as their own schools,” Ms Kirkman said.

“The day itself usually boasts spectacular weather, is always expertly organised and brings the entire community together.

“On behalf of all local schools, I sincerely thank the B2B team for the additional resources we have been able to purchase for our students over many years.”

Schools can maximise their benefit through the B2B School Investment Program by ensuring students, parents and teachers all nominate their preferred school when registering.

Run along and register now at www.botanictobridge.com.au. Registrations close Thursday 15 August at 10am.