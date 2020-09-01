Local TAFE Graduate Takes Over Ownership Of Popular Fashion Boutique

At the tender age of 27, TAFE NSW Graduate Tiarna Robertson has made it her mission to inspire other local women to chase their dreams.

After completing a Certificate III & IV in Business Administration at the West Wyalong NSW TAFE, Ms Robertson has now become the soul owner of Pink Velvet, a local fashion boutique and giftware shop.

Ms Robertson says she attributes her success to the skills and opportunities made available through her studied courses.

“When I enrolled at TAFE NSW I didn’t know what I wanted to do but I always knew I wanted to be my own boss,” Ms Robertson said. “There were practical skills I learned in the course, like accounts management, that I thought I would never use but now I use them every day... The networking opportunities at TAFE NSW were amazing and it created this little community of people I can lean back on.” - Tiarna Robertson

After working in Business Administration at Bland Shire Council, Ms Robertson was awarded the NSW Regional Training Awards Trainee of the Year back in 2015, before leaving to start a family and making an impressive comeback in 2019, becoming co-owner of Pink Velvet.

Ms Robertson has quickly become a respected young leader throughout the West Wyalong community and is a self professed advocate for women's empowerment.

“I’m all for women being in each other’s corners and backing each other up,” the mum-of-three said. “We have such a valuable asset in TAFE NSW at West Wyalong and I want to encourage everyone in the community to utilise it to reskill or upskill, especially in these uncertain times.” - Tiarna Robertson

TAFE NSW West Wyalong business teacher, Angela Prest explained the Certificate III & IV in Business Administration will give students the tools they need to adapt to an uncertain future, with COVID-19 expected to dramatically change the job market.

If you're interested in finding out more about business administration, follow the link through to the TAFE website.

