Local volunteers recognised with Premier's Certificate honours

National Volunteers Week provides the opportunity for Council to say ‘Thank You’ to the many and varied community volunteers that offer such a generous contribution to their region.

Mayor Noll will be taking the time to formally acknowledge a group of 14 community volunteers who have displayed endless hours of energy and commitment for the betterment of the Wattle Range district.

These fourteen volunteers were nominated for and have since been awarded the 2020 Premier’s Certificate of Recognition for outstanding volunteer service: Beccy Field, Peter Phillips, Sheila Boyle, John Mullins and Sean Smyth of Millicent; Narelle Marshall of Beachport; David Marcus, Kate Spencer and Winsley Wighton of Penola; Michelle Stehbens and Suzanne Zwar of Coonawarra; Antony Juttner and Timothy Krieger of Kalangadoo; and Joyce Cleggett of Glencoe.

“Our Wattle Range community is blessed to have so many amazing volunteers, who make it a great place to live and work,” Mayor Noll said.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to present to these special individuals with the Premier’s Certificate, recognising the exceptional contribution they have made. It is a prestigious award of excellence and a significant achievement.”

The Premier’s Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Volunteer Service recognises the exceptional contribution of South Australian volunteers who deliver many critical community services in the areas of youth and community development, welfare, education, emergency services, sport and recreation, the environment and more.

In 2020, fourteen hardworking local volunteers have been recognised with this prestigious state volunteer award: