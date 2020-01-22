Local Wildlife Hero Celebrated
Fundraiser For Doreen Jones
Image: Wildlife Care Bunbury Facebook
The Southwest's Doreen Jones has been caring for injured wildlife for nearly four decades.
She's been rescuing local furry and feathered friends since the early 1980's, after she answered an ad in the paper asking for wildlife carers.
Doreen also runs the Bunbury Wildlife Care group and looks after hundreds of animals a year. The nearly 70-year-old's generosity and compassion for wildlife is well known around the region and hasn't gone unnoticed.
Bunbury's Geoff Hawker has set up a GoFundMe Page for the community to show support for Doreen and her work.
"Doreen gives everything she has, and spends every waking moment caring for the sick & injured wildlife around Bunbury, and the greater Bunbury area. Most nights she only eats a peanut butter roll for dinner, as everything from her pension has gone to feed the animals. Please join us in helping her and her fellow volunteers," wrote Mr Hawker.
Donations have been rolling in with many people expressing their admiration for Ms Jones on the page.
"Doreen taught me how to care for animals and gave me wonderful experiences with our scaly, furry & feathery friends. She is an inspiration to so many! She has saved countless animals and is an asset to the Southwest. She works non-stop and deserves support & a treat for herself. So proud of you Doreen."
"Doreen has taken in all the injured wildlife we have found (possums, ducks, magpies, parrots, raven and kestrel). We are very lucky to have someone like Doreen and her team of helpers here in the Southwest. You all do a fantastic job. Thank you."
You can donate to the GoFundMe page here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/doreen-jones-wildlife-care-bunbury?fbclid=IwAR1lHOveyz0ACu0M14iSleJLnarBZMoq1DSEWOpW01Bu0mYwkuwXVuNEsBk