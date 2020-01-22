Local Wildlife Hero Celebrated

The Southwest's Doreen Jones has been caring for injured wildlife for nearly four decades.

She's been rescuing local furry and feathered friends since the early 1980's, after she answered an ad in the paper asking for wildlife carers.

Doreen also runs the Bunbury Wildlife Care group and looks after hundreds of animals a year. The nearly 70-year-old's generosity and compassion for wildlife is well known around the region and hasn't gone unnoticed.