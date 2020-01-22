Local Wildlife Hero Celebrated

Fundraiser For Doreen Jones

Article heading image for Local Wildlife Hero Celebrated

Image: Wildlife Care Bunbury Facebook

The Southwest's Doreen Jones has been caring for injured wildlife for nearly four decades.

She's been rescuing local furry and feathered friends since the early 1980's, after she answered an ad in the paper asking for wildlife carers.

Doreen also runs the Bunbury Wildlife Care group and looks after hundreds of animals a year. The nearly 70-year-old's generosity and compassion for wildlife is well known around the region and hasn't gone unnoticed. 

22 January 2020

wildlife
SouthWest
Listen Live!
wildlife
SouthWest
wildlife
SouthWest
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs