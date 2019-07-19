Locals and tourists check out a snappy visitor in the Far North...

Winter is in full swing which means ugg boots and electric blankets are a house hold favourite for many Australians … but not in Far North Queensland (FNQ)!

Over the past week the weather in the Far North has been nothing short of perfect with many tourists travelling north to enjoy the world famous rainforests and reefs, and one particular local resident unable to resist stunning four-mile beach in Port Douglas.

Around 4pm on Tuesday, July 16 local police were called to assist Surf Life Saving Queensland’s (SLSQ) Port Douglas team following reports of a crocodile swimming in the surf.

As the croc couldn’t be spotted from the beach the SLSQ team sent a drone up to investigate with a 3.5 metre crocodile located swimming about 20 metres from shore.

A SLSQ spokesperson said drone technology, having ‘eyes in the sky’, was an invaluable resource when ensuring everyone’s safety at local beaches.

“We urge everyone to swim between the flags as this is the area in which our surf life savers are continually observing and monitoring.”

The SLSQ team quickly closed the beach with police heading south and alerting other beach goers.

Not only do saltwater crocodiles play an important part in the eco-system but they are apparently quite the tourism drawcard! Hundreds of people lined the beach (from a safe distance) and enjoyed watching this ancient reptile swim past.

Winter and spring in FNQ finds crocodiles using the ocean an inter-connecting highway as they travel between river systems. So please remember, do your part and be Croc Smart!