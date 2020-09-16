Locals Encouraged To Take Part In Upcoming Train Station Upgrades

The NSW Government is calling on the local businesses and suppliers to assist with the upcoming train station upgrades, which will aim to improve accessibility for all customers.

The Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Paul Toole said the new upgrades will ensure people with disabilities have full access to public transport services, which is expected to turn out approximately 650 new jobs across the state.

“We want to keep seeing money going straight into the pockets of local businesses and their local economies, and that’s why we’re asking them to register their interest to help design and build the next round of upgrades,” - Paul Toole

Minsiter Toole said a whopping $2 billion has already been put into the TAP upgrades since 2011 with 470 projects both finished and underway across the state, with plenty more still to come.

“Now we’re planning for a further nine at Casino, Dubbo, Grafton, Griffith, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Moree, Queanbeyan and Taree, which will create 450 jobs. That’s about $23 million directly back into those local economies, which will make a real difference during these challenging times," - Paul Toole

The TAP requires a long list of goods and services, so any local vendors and businesses are being encouraged to register their interest in the upcoming projects.

The upgrades will provide easily accessible public transport through pathways and ramps, upgraded amenities, parking and more.

For more information on the upgrades and to register your interest, follow the link through to the council website and sign up for the information session happening September 29th.

