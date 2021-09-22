Locals are being urged to check exposure sites if they live in, or have been to Wangaratta.

This comes after a COVID case was recorded in the town and a long list of venues have been added to the list of exposure sites.

Locals urged to get tested after Wangaratta exposure sites grow

The following are Tier 2 sites, and anyone who has attended must get tested as soon as possible.

Appin Street Fish and Chips on September 19

on September 19 Coles in Ryley Street on September 19

in on September 19 Target in Ovens Street on September 20

in on September 20 The Reject Shop on September 20

on September 20 Woolworths on Ovens Street September 20

on September 20 Aldi on September 18

on September 18 Bunnings on September 18

The list of exposure sites continues to grow, and it’s advised to check the exposure site list if you’ve been in the area from September 13 to September 21.

This comes after Albury recorded one new case of COVID, a returned traveller from Sydney who is quarantining at home.

We are currently on day six of lockdown after fragments of the virus were detected in wastewater.

