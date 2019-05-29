LoCash's ONE BIG COUNTRY SONG Hits The Charts

Photo Credit: David McClister

LOCASH's great new single “One Big Country Song” has made it’s mark on Country Radio. The fun song charted on the Billboard chart two weeks prior to it’s add date, marking the twosome's highest Billboard debut.

Written by Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and produced by Corey Crowder and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, “One Big Country Song” is the lead track off the pair’s latest album,Brothers. The album was named not only after the undeniable bond the closer-than-kin twosome share but the worldly message that “we’re all brothers and sisters.”

“’One Big Country Song’ has become one of my favourites off the album,” said Chris Lucas of LOCASH. “Mid-show one day I randomly decided we should try it out live. From that moment on, I was hooked—it’s so much fun to perform and you can tell from the stage, it just sparks something in people.”

“We love Country music because it has such a natural way of bringing people together and bringing joy to people’s lives—I feel like this song has the ability to do that and I want to thank Country Radio and all of the fans for believing in it too,” said Preston Brust. “I don’t think we’ve ever charted this quickly so this is a pretty cool moment for us. Can’t thank y’all enough.”

Brothers, (released March of this year) is Preston Brust and Chris Lucas’ first project with their new label family, Wheelhouse Records/BBR Music Group. Listeners got their first taste of the duo’s feel-good project with the fall release of its Top 25 hit, “Feels Like a Party,” which debuted at Country radio as #1 Most Added and earned LOCASH a nomination for the 2019 CMT Music Awards for Duo Video of the Year coming up next week in Nashville.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!