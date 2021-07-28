Lockdown Expected To Extend After Covid Positive Case Roams Around Central Coast

After already five weeks in lockdown, stay at home orders on the Central Coast are expected extend until late August.

It comes after recording 172 infections yesterday July 28, the highest number of infections our region has recorded yet.

Unfortunately, 60 of them were out in the community while infectious.

Covid Positive Case Roaming Around Community:

A Budewoi resident infected with COVID-19 visited at least 18 locations from San Remo to Tuggerah while potentially infectious.

Central Coast Health confirmed the local knew they were a household contact of multiple confirmed covid cases but continued to leave the house anyway.

However, Wyong MP David Harris said,

“I understand that people weren’t under proper apprehension of what their responsibilities were. The family has now been moved to Sydney to quarantine, they’re no longer on the central coast. Unfortunately, now as a community we need to wait and hope that there was no spreading of the virus”.

The Coast is now waiting to learn whether there are any further cases of community transmission from those 18 local exposure sites.

If the lockdown is extended, there will likely be a couple of changes, including a singles bubble and resumption of construction work in non-hot spot areas.

