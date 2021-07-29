Lockdown Loophole Sees Sydneysiders Sneaking Into Central Coast

A Loophole in the lockdown rules for Sydneysiders who also own property on the Central Coast is causing local concerns.



It has been revealed that people are permitted to move between their properties for work or as part of a normal routine.

Sydneysiders Entering Central Coast:



Shadow Minister for the Coast David Harris said it has the potential to put Central Coast at risk.

“The premier tells us every day that people should stay at home, and they shouldn’t go out, and yet we have these rules that allow people to move around more than is what’s necessary”, he said.

With this loophole, people from Sydney can move back and forth between their properties whenever they please.

Meanwhile, the Central Coast is now bracing for more covid exposure sites after a Sydneysider visited the region whilst being potentially infectious.

Their trip compromised two bus routes and the Seven Eleven near Long Jetty’s Mclachlan Avenue. Anyone who was on that bus trip is now considered a close contact.

A Central Coast Health spokesperson could not confirm if the person had a valid reason to be there, but said they caught the train up.

Contact tracing is underway to identify which services they took and any other local sites that may be at risk.

Check the NSW Health website for all the latest details.

