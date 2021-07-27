Lockdown To End At Midnight Across South Australia After No New Cases

A day of zero new cases helped South Australian Premier Steven Marshall announce on Tuesday the easing of restrictions across the state.

At midnight, South Aussies will be out of lockdown however restrictions are still in place where possible to help control the risk of any community transmission.

In the announcement, Marshall explained that students will be able to return to school yet all workers should remain at home for a further seven days if possible.

"I know it will be a huge relief for all South Australians and I want to reiterate my grateful thanks to every single person who has done an outstanding job over the last seven days to put us in this position that we will be releasing people from lockdown at midnight." - Premier Steven Marshall

Masks will be mandatory in several settings including high schools when the state emerges from the lockdown.

As it has been throughout the lockdown, masks will also be mandatory in care facilities, hairdressers, indoor public spaces such as supermarkets and shops and other high-risk settings for at least a week.

"The minimum is the next seven days — it's very likely to be a bit longer than that," Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said.

Read the full list of changes here:

