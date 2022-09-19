Lodge's Big Sacrifice In Gallen Fight Pursuit

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed Roosters enforcer Matt Lodge is eyeing a bout with Paul Gallen.

Gallen, a former NRL star turned boxer, is expected to participate in one last fight in December after defeating Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant on the same night last week in a two-fight bout.

With the opponent of Gallen's final fight still unknown, Read revealed Lodge is eager to step into the ring.

And while Lodge, whose controversial journey off the field is well-documented, will make for an eye-catching opponent with Gallen, Read explained on Triple M's Monday scrum podcast why the Roosters big man isn't interested in cashing in.

"I'm expecting him to call out Paul Gallen sooner rather than later," Read told Triple M's Monday Scrum.

"He's not in it for the money. He's happy to give the money to charity... everything he earns. It's not about money.

"I think Lodge would like to see the money used to help kids so the kids don't make the same mistakes he's made."

