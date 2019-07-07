Logie Winners Will Be Attending The Nannup Flower And Garden Festival!

Attention people of Nannup!

The Nannup Flower and Garden Festival is swiftly approaching and we have some VERY special guests attending this year!

Logie award winners Costa Georgiadis and Millie Ross will be popping in from the 15th of August until the 18th of August to hang out with local gardening fans.

The first event will be the Gardeners Mingle, where Costa and Millie will join the likes of Deryn Thorpe and Steve Wood to talk all things gardening with other enthusiasts.

Throughout the mingle, guests will be treated to delicious meals, comprised of regionally sourced produce from Head Chef and Gardener at Milbrook Estate, Guy Jeffreys.

Guy has worked in several esteemed restaurants including Leeuwin Estate and Star Anise but his love of gardening lead him to Milbrook Winery back in 2010. Guy makes sure to save any seeds from the previous year's crop to continue growing and serving the regions freshest and tastiest produce.

As if the food wasn't enough to get you salivating, there will also be plenty of belly warming mulled wine to keep you cosy throughout the night, courtesy of local winery Whimwood Estate.

But this event isn't just for adults; the festival is family friendly and will feature over 100 different stalls, a classic car display, free workshops and a heap of children's activities.

So don't miss out on the Nannup Flower and Garden Festival from Thursday, August 15th!