Long Awaited Tom Petty Record Set For Release This Year

Before his shock death in 2017, Tom Petty was planning a big celebration of his 1994 release, Wildflowers.

The 1994 release was co-produced with Rick Rubin and band mate, now Fleetwood Mac member Mike Campbell and is finally getting a re-release that's available for pre-order now.

Wildflowers & All The Rest, the comprehensive collection is out October 16 and is made up of unreleased tracks, solo demos, live performances, alternative versions and more.

Australian fans didn't get the chance to experience this great album live, as music journalist Paul Cashmere told Triple M:

Tom Petty's dream of this rerelease has come to life thanks to his family, band mates and long time friend, producer Ryan Ulyate.

Get your first taste with the re-release of Wildflowers, recorded at home:

Pre-order Wildflowers & All The Rest here





