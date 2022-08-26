Long-Covid: Causing “Long-Term Impact” On Australia’s Workforce Productivity

New figures have revealed the devastating impact that long-Covid is having on Australians and the economy.

A Treasury report provided to News Corp papers found that 31,000 Australians were off work every day in June with debilitating symptoms of long-Covid.

With 12 per cent of people absent from work due to long-Covid, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said coronavirus has delivered ongoing ramifications.

“Covid is having a long-term impact on the productivity of our workforce.”

Chalmers said, long-Covid was just “one part of a complex picture” and will be considered at the government's jobs and skills summit next week.

While most people with Covid experience a complete recovery within a few weeks, some people have symptoms that last for weeks or months.

Long-Covid symptoms can include:

extreme fatigue (tiredness)

shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness

cough

hoarse voice

problems with memory and concentration

changes to taste and smell

joint and muscle pain

problems sleeping

numbness or pins and needles

changes in mood (anxiety, depression or stress)

heart pounding or racing or heart palpitations

rash

low-grade fever

reduced appetite and weight loss

difficulty going about everyday activities, such as work or chores

To try and address the issue long Covid clinics have been established in the ACT, NSW, South Australia and Victoria to help people recover from ongoing symptoms.

