Longer Lockdown Looming As Victoria Records 92 New Local COVID Cases

Victoria has recorded 92 new local cases in the past 24 hours from 51,030 tests.

61 of those have been linked to existing outbreaks and the source of 31 are yet to be found.

Today’s tally is the highest total since September 3 last year, when Victoria recorded 112 new cases in one day.

We don't yet know how many cases were in the community while infectious.

There were 31,436 vaccine doses administered.

Meantime, a longer lockdown is looming for Victoria, despite health authorities saying they're getting control of the state's COVID cluster in the north.

They're now focused on a new outbreak in Port Melbourne after 4 cases were picked up not linked to any other known clusters. You can check the Victoria Health website for new exposure sites.

