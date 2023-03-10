Longest NSW Flood Operation Comes To An End

After 177 days, the largest and longest flood response on record by the New South Wales SES has come to an end.

Yesterday, the Darling River dropped below the minor flooding level at Burtundy resulting in the removal of the last flood warning.

Beginning back in September 2022 in NSW’s west, the floods caused the longest operation since the NSE SES’ establishment in 1962.

Acting Commissioner Damien Johnston said SES members volunteered a combine total of more than two million hours during the response.

"I'm just inspired by the work they undertake," he said.

"They are special people who really turn up, they undertake the training, but they're there and really giving to support their local community.

"Sometimes they don't know these people, but in their darkest hour and time of need they're there to support their neighbour or their neighbour's neighbour."

One hundred and fifty-seven homes were lost with a further 2,816 uninhabitable while the SES responded to nearly 27,000 calls for help.

Seven people died throughout the disaster while nearly 1,000 people were rescued from floodwaters.

