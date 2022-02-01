Look Away, Because The Price Of Beer Is Rising

Your next schooner down at the local could cost a little more than usual, as a sudden beer tax increase kicks in nationwide.

Just as petrol prices rise, bar owners will also be facing a 1% beer inflation when Aussies return to their favourite watering hole.

From February 1, the Australian Tax Office (ATO) will increase the duty rate of alcohol over the counter.

Experts say it's the biggest hike in more than a decade - with a draught beer rising to $37 per litre!

The Australian Hotels Association, Clubs Australia and the Brewers Association are working on a campaign to shake off the twice-yearly beer hike.

"Twice a year for 35 years pubs and drinkers have copped a tax hike on draught beer," chief executive Bernie Hogan said.

"This year — after our members have done the right thing throughout the pandemic and at a time when jobs and businesses hang in the balance — we ask that pubs and drinkers get a break."

Australia now has the fourth-highest tax on beer in the world, behind European nations Norway, Finland and Asia's Japan.

