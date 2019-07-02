Look Out... Cocktails Now Come In A Can So That's Friday Night Sorted!

Australia, your wishes have have been granted it would seem, with two very popular cocktails now available in the convenience of a can.

That's right! The Espresso Martini and the Negroni.



Both cocktails were launched this week and available to purchase from Dan Murphy's and selected liquor stores across this wide brown land of ours.

According to the press release, one in every three cocktails ordered in Australia is an Espresso Martini, so this sort of makes complete sense. The good news is that it would seem more options are on the cards.

Needless to say, drink responsibly.

More info here at the Curatif website

Written by: @dantheinternut