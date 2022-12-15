Looking For Somewhere To Send Off 2022? We've Got You Covered!

2022 was one hell of a year, which is why most of us are hoping to bring in the new year with a well-deserved, well-quenched celebration.

While we aren’t short on choices for New Year’s Eve parties, sometimes it can be hard to pick one that will be well worth your hard-earned pennies.

For that reason, we’ve gone ahead and picked a few of our favourite venues where you and your nearest and dearest can pop the champagne and wash away the sins of 2022.

Isoletto

On the Gold Coast, there’s a plethora of epic parties on the roster for New Year’s Eve, but one of this year’s go to venues has to be the glamourous Isoletto Pool bar at the Star.

Isoletto will be throwing an all-white party in collaboration with Belvedere which means we’re guaranteed to enjoy some high-quality tipples.

Drop in when the doors open at 8PM to grab your Belvedere cocktail on arrival, then enjoy premium canapes, live food stations, a four-hour Moët and Chandon Imperial deluxe beverage package, live entertainment and midnight fireworks.

Grab a ticket for $289 per person.

via GIPHY

The Burleigh Pavilion

If you’re hoping to bring in the New Year - beachside like a true Gold Coaster, the Burleigh Pavilion is the place to be.

The Burleigh Pavilion and Tropica are teaming up to throw a lush, beachside shindig complete with all the trimmings.

Partake in a two-hour drink package, an oyster and sashimi station and canapes with entertainment from none other Sneaky Sound System and resident DJs.

Grab a ticket for general admission at $180 or an all access pass for $310.

via GIPHY

The Collective

If you’re looking at saving your pennies or for something a little more laid back, The Collective in Palm Beach will have three dinner seatings where they’ll be serving up delicious food, margaritas and live music.

Book a table free of charge from 5PM.

The Island

The Island is throwing the ULTIMATE multi-level party that’s sure to be the most exclusive party on the Gold Coast.

Serving up decadent drinks, luxurious canapes and gourmet food stations with live entertainment, pop-up displays and special guests all night long.

Giving you four deluxe venue options including Laneway Lights on the ground level for $149 per ticket, the Rooftop Breeze on the open-air roof-top bar for $209 per person, Absolut Elyx Cocktail Lounge at Duke’s Parlour for $189 per person and the Diamonds Penthouse VIP party on the level 12 penthouse for $289 per person plus booking fees.

via GIPHY

As for you Brisbane locals, we have picked our top three favourite New Year’s Eve celebrations across the city that will allow you to welcome in the New Year in style and with a quality bevie in hand.

Hibiscus Room

Swim on into the Hibiscus Room’s sail away party which despite the name – is ACTUALLY being hosted on the hibiscus rooftop. Grab yourself a summer-themed outfit and lap up the open rooftop vibes with a four-hour drink package, canapes, live music, photobooths and a pop-up spritz bar. Grab a ticket for $189.93 per person.

WET Deck

Tequila enthusiasts, hold onto your sombreros because WET Deck are throwing one hell of a fiesta this New Years!

W Brisbane are collaborating with Volcan Tequila to bring you the ultimate Mexican themed summer party.

With cheeky Margies on arrival, a three hour drink package and live taco stations – this fiesta is the perfect way to say ADIOS to 2022.

Grab yourself a ticket for $295 per person.

via GIPHY

Iris

Because rooftop parties are a real vibe this year, head on in to Iris’s New Years Eve party. With unmatched views of the Brisbane skyline and story bridge, bring in the new year with five hour’s worth of drinks, seafood, canapes and live entertainment under the stars.

Grab YOUR ticket for $278 per person.

I hope we helped you to narrow down the perfect way to send-off 2022 with a bang!