Looking To Set The Mood This Valentine's Day? These Light Panels Have A "Netflix And Chill" Setting 😍

Seriously

Article heading image for Looking To Set The Mood This Valentine's Day? These Light Panels Have A "Netflix And Chill" Setting 😍

For someone looking to set the mood this Valentine's Day, there's always this.

Nanoleaf are LED light panels that you can stick to the wall in any sort of shape you like, and then control the mood from your phone.

We've just found out that apparently, one of the themes you can choose to "set the mood" is Netflix And Chill.

Seriously.

These panels, of course, have other applications. They look like they'd be an epic addition to any gaming or theatre room, as an example. But to set the mood with some Netflix And Chill, that's next level.

Have you heard about our podcast that's all about Perth?

 

Get The Mix App - Subscribe To Clairsy, Matt and Kymba | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut



@dantheinternut

12 February 2020

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Nanoleaf
Valentines Day
Listen Live!
Nanoleaf
Valentines Day
Nanoleaf
Valentines Day
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs