Looking To Set The Mood This Valentine's Day? These Light Panels Have A "Netflix And Chill" Setting 😍

For someone looking to set the mood this Valentine's Day, there's always this.

Nanoleaf are LED light panels that you can stick to the wall in any sort of shape you like, and then control the mood from your phone.

We've just found out that apparently, one of the themes you can choose to "set the mood" is Netflix And Chill.

Seriously.

These panels, of course, have other applications. They look like they'd be an epic addition to any gaming or theatre room, as an example. But to set the mood with some Netflix And Chill, that's next level.

