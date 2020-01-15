Looks Like Newcastle Is Getting 5 DAYS STRAIGHT Of Rain

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is forecasting 5 days straight of. rain. And considering New South Wales has been declared 100 per cent drought affected according to the New South Wales Department of Primary Industry (NSW DPI), we definitely need it!

Today

Mostly cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, mainly this afternoon and evening. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h turning west to northwesterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Friday

Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly heavy. Light winds becoming southerly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Saturday

Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. Winds southeast to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h.

Sunday

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Monday

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds north to northeasterly and light increasing to 15 to 20 km/h during the day.

