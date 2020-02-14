Lord Mayor Sally Capp Discusses The Hosier Lane Vandalism

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp addressed the vandalism on the Hosier Lane street art on the Hot Breakfast.

“We love street art. We know that Melbourne has become renowned for around for street art. We have global street artists come to visit here, and we welcome their work,” Cr Capp said.

“We are holding the biggest street art festival in March and we’re really looking forward to it, so we support street art… we do not view the behaviour on the weekend of that group as street art.

“We see it as vandalism, and one of the really important distinguishing features for us is not just the intimidating behaviour, which we don’t see with others, the others are happy for tourists and locals to come and watch them as they do their art.

“But in this case, the indiscriminate nature of the way that that paint went across shop windows, it went across our pavements, it went across the cobblestones, it caused significant damage and it’s not acceptable.”

Cr Capp flagged some potential legal action.

“It’ll be interesting to see how the judges respond,” she said.

“It’s up to two years in jail and up to $40,000 in fine that can be given for this sort of vandalism.”

Sally Capp also discussed Moomba, Sam Newman and more.

