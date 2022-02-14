Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI On Home Soil

The LA Rams are Super Bowl champions for 2022 following a nail-biting finish in southern California.

Playing in the newly-established SoFi Stadium, the Rams clinched just their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history by defeating Cincinnati Bengals 23 - 20.

In the 56th edition of the NFL's biggest match, Rams quarterback Matt Stafford went throw for throw with rising star and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The match began with a touchdown from star receiver Odell Beckham Jr, swaying in LA's favour.

Stafford -who arrived in Los Angeles a year ago after spending 11 years at Detroit- was able to control the match up until half time.

A highlight of the event, the half-time entertainment featured an all-star cast of Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

The home squad faced a challenge of their own, when Beckham injured his knee and was forced to sit the rest of the game.

25-year-old Burrow made an instant impact in the second half, navigating the championship-less Bengals to a narrow lead entering the fourth quarter.

It was the home crowd who aided the Rams' last few drives, as Cooper Kupp stepped up in the absence of Beckham to score a touchdown with minutes remaining.

Kupp was selected as the Super Bowl MVP as coach Sean McVay hoisted the prestigious trophy - capping off another season of American football.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.