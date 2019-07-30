Lotto luck again in the Wheatbelt!

Eight winners have been lucky enough to match up their numbers to Saturday’s Million-Yeah draw.



A WA winner along with two from NSW, four from Queensland and one from Victoria have each taken home $1 million.



Troy Robertson from Warricks Newsagency in Northam said the store was pleased to sell the winning ticket.



“It was fantastic to sell the only Division One ticket in WA this week,” he said



“There’s a bit of buzz around town at the moment which is always great to see.



“My advice to anyone who purchased a ticket from our store is to check your numbers as soon as you can.”



“Million-Yeah Saturday is just like a usual Saturday Lotto draw, where Division One winners share in the estimated $4 million prize pool, however for this draw we boosted the Division One prize to create more millionaires – up to eight winners,” Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney said.