Lotto luck again in the Wheatbelt

Check your tickets!

31 July 2019

Article heading image for Lotto luck again in the Wheatbelt

Eight winners have been lucky enough to match up their numbers to Saturday’s Million-Yeah draw.
 
A WA winner along with two from NSW, four from Queensland and one from Victoria have each taken home $1 million.
 
Troy Robertson from Warricks Newsagency in Northam told Triple M the store was pleased to sell the winning ticket 

“Million-Yeah Saturday is just like a usual Saturday Lotto draw, where Division One winners share in the estimated $4 million prize pool, however for this draw we boosted the Division One prize to create more millionaires – up to eight winners,” Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney said.

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs