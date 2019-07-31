Lotto luck again in the Wheatbelt

Eight winners have been lucky enough to match up their numbers to Saturday’s Million-Yeah draw.



A WA winner along with two from NSW, four from Queensland and one from Victoria have each taken home $1 million.



Troy Robertson from Warricks Newsagency in Northam told Triple M the store was pleased to sell the winning ticket





“Million-Yeah Saturday is just like a usual Saturday Lotto draw, where Division One winners share in the estimated $4 million prize pool, however for this draw we boosted the Division One prize to create more millionaires – up to eight winners,” Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney said.