Lotto Lucky: Guy Accidentally Wins Lotto Twice

A guy from Parramatta has somehow managed to win 2 Lottos this week ... accidentally.

The man who remains anonymous, had mistakenly marked two games with the exact same winning numbers, meaning he won twice with the same ticket.

Speaking to an official from NSW Lotteries, the legend explained that "it wasn’t deliberate that I had two rows of the same numbers. It was just that I had to mark another line on the ticket, so it’s a very happy accident.”

The total winnings were $1,333,333.34 - so a very very very happy accident indeed.

We wish more happy accidents like this upon you all.

Your shout, anonymous suddenly loaded Parramatta Lotto winner!

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.