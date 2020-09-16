Love Bowie? Love Live Music? Of Course You Do So Don't Miss This Epic Show

The great Perth Symphony Orchestra have done it once again. They merged their immense talents with the immense talent of one David Bowie to bring us Stardust: The Music Of David Bowie.

Match made in heaven, we reckon!

Tickets are still on sale but they are going real quick. Details here.

You might have come across the PSO before? They've worked with our Matt Dyktynski multiple times to perform numerous Hits From Ya Hood about a few of Perth's suburbs.

Think High Wycombe:

Mandurah meets Nirvana:

And of course, Belmont:



Excitingly, Matt has teamed up with our mates once again for this week's Hits From Ya Hood. The one and only Peppermint Grove.

It drops this Friday with Clairsy, Matt and Kymba.