Love Footy? Want To Do Something To Help The Upper Murray? Footy For Fires Is On Next Month!

Footy For Fires is an event raising money for the Upper Murray after the devastating bush fires. Not only are there two epic days to get involved in - they're also BRINGING people into the Upper Murray as well.

Matt caught up with one of the organisers, Ben Hollands, to find out how the event will run, what's going to be on offer over the two days and WHO are the 'Upper Murray Legends' and 'Celebrity All Stars'.

Listen Below -

Ticket and event info here