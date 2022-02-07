Love Triangle At Centre Of Greenacre Shooting In Sydney's West

Police have opened an investigation into a shooting at a Sydney home, saying a love triangle was a motive for the "targeted" attack.

CCTV footage emerged showing the moment a gunman opened fire on the house of Haysam Ayoubi in Greenacre.

Ayoubi, 24, is currently out on bail over his suspected involvement in a high-profile kidnapping from June last year.

Reports say the gunman intended to send a warning, sending shots into the home. Four adults were inside the property, all escaped injury.

Security cameras at the Karuah Street property captured the man running down the side and eventually firing shots.

NSW Police Acting Superintendent Darren Sly said it was a cowardly act that could have resulted in a severe situation.

“Police believe that it was a targeted attack, however at this stage the motive or reason for that shooting is still under investigation,” Act Supt Sly said.

Police also say the investigation is as a result of tensions with Ayoubi, his girlfriend and a former partner.

