Former NRL referee Bill Harrigan has slammed Raiders forward Hudson Young for his alleged eye gouge on Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman.

Harrigan called the eye gouge the "lowest act" on a footy field and reckon Young was lucky to only cop a five week suspension (with the early guilty plea).

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around this issue where Billy opened up on how he (and fellow referees) would deal with issue back during his career; hear the full chat below.